New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,938.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.14 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

