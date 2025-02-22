New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.61 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of Cabot worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 197.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.