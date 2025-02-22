New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,083 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Vertex worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 191.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 25,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,409,665.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,356.60. This trade represents a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $166,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 887,084 shares of company stock worth $47,736,965 in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

