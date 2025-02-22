New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,564 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $26,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

