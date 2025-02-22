New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,432 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,717 shares of company stock worth $1,271,123. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

