Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 127,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

