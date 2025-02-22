NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NV5 Global by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.