Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
ONBPP opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
About Old National Bancorp
