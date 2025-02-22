Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ZEUS opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.52. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 123,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1,165.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 186,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 185,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

