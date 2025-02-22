O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Brad W. Beckham Sells 833 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,201.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

