ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ORIX Stock Down 1.7 %

IX opened at $99.99 on Friday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

