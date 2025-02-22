Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

