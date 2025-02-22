Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380,536 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

