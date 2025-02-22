Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $10,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $613,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Gold Fields stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.80.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

