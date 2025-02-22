Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total transaction of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,970 shares of company stock worth $15,922,061. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $114.21 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

