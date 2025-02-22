Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $40.80 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

