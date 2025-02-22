Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock valued at $473,395,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

