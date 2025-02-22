Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $837,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after buying an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,091,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.