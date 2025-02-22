Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in KLA by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 441,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,916,000 after purchasing an additional 201,649 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $754.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

