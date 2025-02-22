Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen now has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Parsons traded as low as $61.71 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 5201421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons
Parsons Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
