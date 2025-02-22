Passumpsic Savings Bank Sells 630 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Passumpsic Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after acquiring an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.