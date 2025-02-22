Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.