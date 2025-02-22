Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CFO Emmanuel Babeau Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $4,465,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,705,779.25. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $7,453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,341,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,102,000 after buying an additional 187,041 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

