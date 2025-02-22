Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

