Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $297.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

