Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 5,664 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VTI stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

