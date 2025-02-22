PMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.