PMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.36 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 4.9% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

