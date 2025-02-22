Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Pool stock opened at $344.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.