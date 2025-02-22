Pravin Desale Sells 2,890 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $68,543.84.

Shares of LSCC opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

