Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Carey Thomas Ford Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$396,686.26.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.3 %

PD stock opened at C$76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$76.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.00.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

