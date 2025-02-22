Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 790,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ball by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 707,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 692,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.