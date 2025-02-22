Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,126 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

