Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,516 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.43% of Teekay Tankers worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 96.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $40.13 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.43.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

