Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.