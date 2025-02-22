Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBFree Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

