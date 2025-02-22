Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $700.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $883.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.