Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

