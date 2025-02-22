Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director William J.G. Griffith Sells 200 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $16,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,170,964.86. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

View Our Latest Report on PCOR

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,855,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 691,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.