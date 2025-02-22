Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on March 31st

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.
Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 117.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.
Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
