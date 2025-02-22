Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRTA

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Prothena has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.