PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Pierre Gravier Sells 1,168 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre Gravier sold 1,168 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $58,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,710.30. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,363,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 867,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,319 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

