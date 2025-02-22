Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.85.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

