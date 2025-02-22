Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NYSE:RJF traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.34. 1,668,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,080. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05.

Raymond James last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

