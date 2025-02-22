Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Position in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Calidi Biotherapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Down 16.7 %

NYSE CLDI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.