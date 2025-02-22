Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 10,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

