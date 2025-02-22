Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.