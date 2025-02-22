Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $726.43 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,072.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HubSpot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 57.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.