Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

