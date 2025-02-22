Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLBD opened at $35.05 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,092.83. This represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLBD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

